Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) COO Rick Alan Williams Sells 250,000 Shares

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daseke stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $578.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.18. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

