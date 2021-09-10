DAOventures Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,240.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $196,240.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

