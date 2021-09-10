Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares valued at $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

