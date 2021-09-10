Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 831,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 195.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 793,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,523,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.29 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

