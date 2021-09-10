Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $150.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

