Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 22,883.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

