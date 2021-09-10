Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $4,593,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $171.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

