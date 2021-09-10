Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of BG stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.