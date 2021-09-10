Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.93. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

