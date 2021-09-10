Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Arconic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 56,629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arconic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arconic by 50.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Arconic by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NYSE ARNC opened at $34.78 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

