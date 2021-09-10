D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 144.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 611,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 68.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 587,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

NYSE DHI opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

