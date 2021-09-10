Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.09.

CYTK opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,266. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

