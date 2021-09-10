CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

CYBR opened at $165.52 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day moving average is $140.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -153.78 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.