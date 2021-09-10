CVCoin (CVN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $161,491.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $111.99 million and approximately $161,491.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $9.05 or 0.00020310 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 73% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00063730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00123907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00180000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,601.68 or 1.00152007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.22 or 0.07019849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.48 or 0.00847613 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

