Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $922.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $903.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $840.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

