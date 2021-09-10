Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 535 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.64. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.