Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,350 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $382.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

