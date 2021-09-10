Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,504.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,319.32. The company has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.