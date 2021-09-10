Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 127.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

