Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $521,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

