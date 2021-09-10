CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1,634.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 401,229 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 228,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.