Crust Shadow Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.91 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $25,531.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00171464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

