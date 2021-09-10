Critical Analysis: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.5% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tilray and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 7 5 0 2.42 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $19.28, indicating a potential upside of 49.88%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -104.82% -7.72% -4.57% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $513.09 million 11.21 -$367.42 million ($0.46) -27.96 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.26 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Summary

Tilray beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

