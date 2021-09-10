Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 195 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 217 ($2.84).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 148.54 ($1.94) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.28. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

