Credit Agricole S A Takes $7.52 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 103,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,366 shares of company stock worth $3,005,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. 127,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

