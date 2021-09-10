Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,783 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.01. 43,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,073. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $470.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.66.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

