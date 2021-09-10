Credit Agricole S A Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,140 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 10,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,620. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -172.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

