Credit Agricole S A Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.24. 21,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,378. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,148. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

