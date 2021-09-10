Credit Agricole S A Has $19.16 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.92.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $259.36. 54,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.96. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $222.89 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

