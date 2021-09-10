Credit Agricole S A Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,043,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for 8.8% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $430,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. 130,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,127. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

