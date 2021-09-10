Credit Agricole S A Acquires 554,292 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,292 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $118,889,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,229 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,123. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.