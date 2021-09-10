Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.43.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Credicorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
