Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Credicorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $127.20. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

