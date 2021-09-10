Cred Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Cred has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Cred has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $399,964.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00161986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042934 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.