Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

NYSE CHPT opened at $21.87 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

