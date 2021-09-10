Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 5,714,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRKR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

