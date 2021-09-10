Creative Planning Takes $409,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

