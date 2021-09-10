Creative Planning Sells 11,988 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after buying an additional 2,136,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,195,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,800,000 after purchasing an additional 266,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $30.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

