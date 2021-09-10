Creative Planning Has $459,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,045,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

