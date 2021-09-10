Creative Planning Has $450,000 Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Magnite were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

MGNI opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.93 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $80,835.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 327,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,778,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,138 shares of company stock worth $4,175,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

