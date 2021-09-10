Creative Planning Has $427,000 Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WES opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 50.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

