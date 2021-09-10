Craig Hallum Cuts VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Price Target to $14.00

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 341,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 445,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 253,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

