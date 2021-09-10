Craig Hallum Cuts VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Price Target to $14.00

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of VIA optronics stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.57.
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.
About VIA optronics
VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
