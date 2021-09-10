Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.