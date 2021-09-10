Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.08 ($78.91).

ETR:1COV opened at €58.68 ($69.04) on Monday. Covestro has a one year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

