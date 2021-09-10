Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.06 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day moving average of $250.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.