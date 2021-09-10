Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Shares Down 0.5%

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. 9,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 11,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.