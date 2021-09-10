Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BASE. William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Couchbase stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49). On average, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

