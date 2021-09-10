CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.96

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.96 and last traded at $170.96, with a volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.31.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,255 shares of company stock worth $5,569,747. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
