CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.96

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.96 and last traded at $170.96, with a volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,255 shares of company stock worth $5,569,747. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after buying an additional 310,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $3,445,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

