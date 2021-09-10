Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $149.77 and last traded at $149.77, with a volume of 35477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Amundi bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Copart by 7,517.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $94,657,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

