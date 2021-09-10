ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 229 ($2.99).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 226.40 ($2.96) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 223.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

In related news, insider Constantin Coussios bought 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.