Contrasting Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Weis Markets has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Weis Markets and Tesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.66% 9.37% 6.04% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weis Markets and Tesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.11 billion 0.37 $118.92 million N/A N/A Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Tesco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

